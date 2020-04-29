Ready to meat the challenge: Butcher shop faced with difficulty

TOWN OF CHENANGO (WBNG) – The Red and White of Chenango Bridge’s deli and butcher shop is one of many butcher shops across the country feeling the heat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring meat processing plants “critical infrastructure,” an attempt to curve the possibility of a nationwide meat shortage.

But despite the order, Red and White have had issues with suppliers.

“We can't serve nice fresh cut meats if we can’t get them from our suppliers,” says owner and chef Jesse Dutcher.

His brother, Matt Dutcher, serves as the stores general manager, and says product as been hard come by at times.

“We've struggled getting pork for the last two weeks,” Dutcher said. “Suppliers are telling me it's going to be okay… but when the truck shows up, we're not always getting what we need.”

Dutcher told 12 News the meat display case at the butcher shop is currently between 30 and 40 percent of its total capacity, and fears beef could be the next meat product to be hard to find at shops.

Additionally, he explains Red and White has had to reduce some products they offer because of those supplier issues, putting out less chicken spiedies and marinated chicken.

“The difficult part is when you think it's coming and it doesn’t show,” Dutcher said. “Then we have to struggle and maybe switch our lunch specials around.”

Jesse Dutcher emphasized the store is bigger than any one product or person.

“It's very important. We are a community-based business, and we're very involved in the community,” Dutcher said. “We want to give the people what they want, what they need.”

But the shop isn’t giving up, choosing to step up and meat the challenges ahead.

“We're going to search high and low to get everything we need to get the butcher shop open,” Dutcher said.

Matt Dutcher told 12 News the store is hoping to get three supply shipments in the next coming days to hopefully restock their cases for the weekend.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.