Why your child most likely won’t be going back to school in May

(WBNG) -- Despite progress being made, there are still several hurdles that need to be cleared before students can return to school.

Dr. Allen Buyck, superintendent of Broome-Tioga BOCES, laid out a plan for 12 News on Wednesday about what will need to happen in order for local school districts to reopen. Many parts of the plan include questions that haven't been answered, such as will all students come back to school immediately, will lunch be eaten in the cafeteria and what will happen if someone at a school tests positive after the school has reopened.

Dr. Buyck said most of the important decisions will come from the state level, like when New York cancelled Regents Exams for all students this year. He said the state health department along with local departments will have most of the say in determining what's safe or not as well as which social distancing measures will be implemented. This could include taking the temperature of anyone who walks in the door, or making sure people stay at least six feet apart at all times.

He said because the current New York On Pause deadline is May 15, schools will be unlikely to open back up before June.

"If I follow the governor's reopening strategy and I just do some of the math, he's talking about having some manufacturing and construction to start after the 15th, then we want to wait for two weeks to see if there's a continued decline in the data," Dr. Buyck said Wednesday. "That automatically takes us to June 1st."

Dr. Buyck said it is possible schools will still open up some time this school year. He told 12 News the state will most likely be the one to make the decision on whether districts need to extend their school year further into the summer.

Further complicating this decision in Dr. Buyck's opinion is the rest of the economy, including the reopening of non-essential businesses. He expects schools and businesses to reopen at roughly the same time.

Moving forward, Dr. Buyck believes there are many lessons to be learned from this whole experience. First and foremost, he said it shows distance learning could be a viable option for some students. Additionally, he said until a viable vaccine has been created, he expects districts to still take precautions.