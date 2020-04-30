Binghamton bakery helps community one loaf at a time

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. residents were able to walk into DiRienzo Bakery in Binghamton to pick out a free loaf of bread.

Customers came in and out of the store, some grabbing just a loaf, while others were picking up more essential goods.

Owner Tony DiRienzo said that this is just one way his business could step up to help the community during this difficult time.

"Everybody needs a helping hand, and we're the bakers, we've been here for a 160 years and we just want to help our neighbors out." said DiRienzo.

The bakery and deli is open Monday through Saturday.