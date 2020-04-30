Charities feel impact of DICK’s Open cancellation

(WBNG) -- The cancellation of the DICK's Sporting Goods Open Tournament has a significant impact on local charities, who rely on the tournament for a big portion of their yearly funding.

The Vestal Elks Lodge has been responsible for parking at the DICK's Open since 2007, and it is the biggest fundraiser they have during the year. Funds help with their charitable acts including scholarships, sending packages to troops, and their involvement with helping children.

Member Chuck Yoko said the Elks Lodge averages between 8,000 and 15,000 dollars per year at the DICK's Open, parking between 4,000 and 5,000 cars. Now the Elks will have to find an alternative way to raise funds.

"The Vestal Elks Lodge has been responsible for the parking down at the DICK'S Open since it's inception, since 2007. Since then, we've worked really hard and made a lot of money, and that was really one of our big fundraisers during the year. Missing this tournament is really going to put a grip on us this year," said Yoko.

For more information on how to help the groups normally assisted by the DICK's Open tournament, you can head to the tournament website to find out how to donate.

