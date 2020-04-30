Cooperstown businesses deal with Hall of Fame Weekend being canceled

COOPERSTOWN (WBNG) -- Over 80,000 fans were expected to flock to Cooperstown this summer for Hall of Fame Weekend in July, but with the cancellation, local businesses will be missing out.

Doreen Dolhun is the manager of Lake View Motel in Cooperstown, and she says Hall of Fame Weekend is the biggest money generator as far as income goes for the motel.

At the end of the day, Dolhun said the bottom line won't be too affected, because the majority of her guests are repeat guests and pushed their reservations back to 2021.

"A large chunk of our Hall of Fame guests are repeat guests. Regardless of who is being inducted that year they do come back to celebrate that weekend in July so pretty much all our guests were very accommodating and said, listen we're coming in 2021 just take our reservation and move it to that," Dolhun told 12 News.

Dolhun said business has been affected by the cancellation of other events, such as the Baseball Hall of Fame Classic and the General Clinton Canoe Regatta, which were set for May.

She also said for this time of the year, reservations are down, especially with the Hall of Fame Museum currently closed.

