COVID-19 testing at Binghamton University postponed until May 1

(WBNG) -- COVID-19 testing for essential employees at Binghamton University has been postponed until May 1.

A deputy communications director with Governor Andrew Cuomo's Office says the postponement is weather related. Heavy rain is expected in our area for Thursday evening into Friday morning.

On May 1, the testing site will open at 10 a.m. and go until 6 p.m.

From May 2 and onward, testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Tests are by appointment only. Call 888-364-3065 or click here to set up an appointment.