Cuomo announces contact tracing program lead by Bloomberg

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will have a contact tracing program lead by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Thursday.

Bloomberg joined Governor Cuomo in his press conference to discuss the pilot program. Bloomberg said his team is working with non-profit Vital Strategies as well as Johns Hopkins University to build an army of contact tracers.

Bloomberg also said that Vital Strategies' initiative, Resolve to Save Lives will provide advising to the New York State Health Department.

The former New York Mayor said that he is working with the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to create a training course that individuals must pass in order to become a part of the contact tracing team.

Additionally, Bloomberg said this program is expected to have 6,400 to 17,000 tracers statewide depending on the projected number of cases.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.