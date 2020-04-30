Flash Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 5:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of central New York, including the following areas,

Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tompkins.

* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight

* Steady, moderate to heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms will

spread through the area. High rainfall rates may lead to

localized flash flooding, especially across urban and poor

drainage areas as well as creeks and small streams.

* Also, strong within bank rises are anticipated for the main

stem rivers Thursday night into Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&