Flood Advisory from THU 10:59 AM EDT until THU 4:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

Adams County in south central Pennsylvania…

Western York County in south central Pennsylvania…

Northeastern Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania…

Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania…

Juniata County in central Pennsylvania…

Snyder County in central Pennsylvania…

Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania…

Union County in central Pennsylvania…

Perry County in south central Pennsylvania…

Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania…

Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…

Eastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania…

* Until 445 PM EDT.

* At 1050 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

a nearly stationary north…south band of heavy rain and rainfall

amounts of 1.5 to 2 inches over the past 6 hours. This heavy rain

was concentrated near and to the west of the the Susquehanna’s

main stem so far, and across communities along the middle and

lower West Branch of the Susquehanna. This heavy rain will cause

urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas

will result in minor flooding in the advisory area.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches is likely over much of this

same area from late this morning through the mid afternoon hours

today. This additional rain could further elevate the threat for

flooding of small stream and creeks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

&&