Flood Advisory from THU 3:47 PM EDT until THU 9:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Schuyler County in central New York…

Chemung County in central New York…

Southeastern Steuben County in central New York…

Western Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 945 PM EDT Thursday.

* At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy

rain that will cause minor ponding of water in urban areas, or

small stream flooding in the advisory area. One half to one inch

of rain has already fallen in the area. An additional inch of rain

is likely.

* Some locations that will experience minor flooding include…

Chemung, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Hector,

Elmira Heights, Campbell and Caton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

&&