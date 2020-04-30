Flood Advisory from THU 3:47 PM EDT until THU 9:45 PM EDT

Flood Advisory from THU 3:47 PM EDT until THU 9:45 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Schuyler County in central New York…
Chemung County in central New York…
Southeastern Steuben County in central New York…
Western Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 945 PM EDT Thursday.
* At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy
rain that will cause minor ponding of water in urban areas, or
small stream flooding in the advisory area. One half to one inch
of rain has already fallen in the area. An additional inch of rain
is likely.
* Some locations that will experience minor flooding include…
Chemung, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Hector,
Elmira Heights, Campbell and Caton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
&&