Flood Advisory from THU 5:38 PM EDT until THU 11:30 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Eastern Seneca County in central New York…
Cayuga County in central New York…
Eastern Chemung County in central New York…
Tioga County in central New York…
Tompkins County in central New York…
Eastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
Western Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 1130 PM EDT.
* At 536 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy
rain that will cause ponding of water in urban areas, or small
stream flooding in the advisory area. One half to one inch of rain
has already fallen in the area. An additional inch of rain is
likely.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Ithaca, Auburn, Barton, Sayre, Newfield, Waverly, Owego, Owasco,
Cayuga Heights and Sennett.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
&&