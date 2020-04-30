Flood Advisory from THU 5:38 PM EDT until THU 11:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Eastern Seneca County in central New York…

Cayuga County in central New York…

Eastern Chemung County in central New York…

Tioga County in central New York…

Tompkins County in central New York…

Eastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Western Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1130 PM EDT.

* At 536 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to locally heavy

rain that will cause ponding of water in urban areas, or small

stream flooding in the advisory area. One half to one inch of rain

has already fallen in the area. An additional inch of rain is

likely.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Ithaca, Auburn, Barton, Sayre, Newfield, Waverly, Owego, Owasco,

Cayuga Heights and Sennett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

&&