Flood Advisory from THU 6:34 PM EDT until THU 11:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Susquehanna County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Broome County in central New York…

Eastern Tioga County in central New York…

Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Luzerne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Eastern Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1130 PM EDT.

* At 634 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of heavy rain that

will cause minor ponding of water in urban areas, or small stream

flooding in the advisory area. An inch to an inch and a half of

rain will be possible through this evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Scranton, Binghamton, Wilkes-Barre, Falls, Vestal, Hazleton,

Muhlenberg, Johnson City, Dunmore and Endicott.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

