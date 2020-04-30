Flood Advisory from THU 8:06 PM EDT until THU 11:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

Adams County in south central Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania…

Western York County in south central Pennsylvania…

Northeastern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania…

Snyder County in central Pennsylvania…

Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania…

Union County in central Pennsylvania…

Perry County in south central Pennsylvania…

Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania…

Southeastern Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…

Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania…

* Until 1100 PM EDT.

* At 804 PM EDT, emergency management reported minor flooding

continues across the region. While most of the rain is over, there

are still many roads closed and water over roads in spots from

todays rainfall. Please use extra caution while traveling this

evening until as the water slowly recedes.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Harrisburg, Williamsport, Carlisle, Lower Allen, Hanover,

Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Gettysburg, New Cumberland, Parkville,

Enola, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Montoursville, Lemoyne, Jersey

Shore, Mifflinburg, Hampton, Plainfield and Carroll.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&