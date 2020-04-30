Flood Advisory from THU 8:18 PM EDT until THU 11:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…

* Until 1115 PM EDT.

* At 815 PM EDT, emergency management reported minor flooding

continues across portions of Tioga County. One trouble spot is

along Highway 49 near Osceola. Elsewhere water levels are

beginning to recede after todays heavy rainfall. Please use extra

caution while traveling this evening until as the water slowly

recedes.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield,

Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison

State Park, Ogdensburg, Tioga, Knoxville, Roseville, Osceola, Tioga

Junction and Mansfield University.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

