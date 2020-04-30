Flood Advisory from THU 8:18 PM EDT until THU 11:15 PM EDT

Flood Advisory from THU 8:18 PM EDT until THU 11:15 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…
* Until 1115 PM EDT.
* At 815 PM EDT, emergency management reported minor flooding
continues across portions of Tioga County. One trouble spot is
along Highway 49 near Osceola. Elsewhere water levels are
beginning to recede after todays heavy rainfall. Please use extra
caution while traveling this evening until as the water slowly
recedes.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield,
Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison
State Park, Ogdensburg, Tioga, Knoxville, Roseville, Osceola, Tioga
Junction and Mansfield University.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&