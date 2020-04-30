Flood Advisory from THU 8:53 PM EDT until FRI 12:45 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Oneida County in central New York…
Madison County in central New York…
Chenango County in central New York…
* Until 1245 AM EDT.
* At 851 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of heavy rain that
will cause ponding of water in urban areas, or small stream
flooding in the advisory area. An inch to an inch and a half of
rain will be possible through midnight.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Utica, Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Norwich, Lee,
Verona and Westmoreland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
