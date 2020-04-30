Flood potential remains, but expected rainfall totals have gone down through Friday

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire viewing area from 2 PM today to 2 PM Friday.

Today: Cloudy and windy, with plenty of dry time early before steady to heavy rain moves in late from west to east slowly. Chance of rain is 40% AM, 90% PM. Winds: SE 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-35 mph, High: 60 (57-63)

Tonight: Cloudy with a 100% chance of steady to heavy rain. Flash flooding in small steams and creeks and low lying areas is possible. Winds: SE 8-12 mph, Low: 51 (47-53)

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of lingering showers and a possible thunderstorm. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 62 (59-65)

Forecast Discussion

We're still looking at a very soggy 24-36 hours that bears some watching, but the good news is that trends have been heading in our favor. It's very windy out there early this morning, and these winds are likely to continue all day. Other than a few stray showers though, the area remains dry, with a band of heavy rain off to the west in far western PA and NY. The dry trend we're seeing right now is likely to continue, as this band of heavy rain moves very slowly from west to east throughout the day. This doesn't mean we won't see any rain at all before the late afternoon, but the likelihood of longer amounts of dry time has gone up.

Overnight model runs continue to show a “rain shadow effect” for much of the viewing area east of I-81, really keeping totals down from this whole event. Couple this with the fact that the band of heavy rain starts picking up speed as it arrives in the Twin Tiers and also falls apart some while overhead, and we're looking much better off than this time yesterday. This doesn't mean we're completely out of the woods, as flash flooding certainly remains possible, and minor river flooding could still be seen, especially where heavier rain falls in Tioga and Bradford (PA) Counties. In these western zones, 1-2” remains possible. South and east into the rest of NE PA and Sullivan County, 0.75-1.50” of rain is looking likely, with only 0.25-0.75” possible for the rest of the area by Friday.

Showers linger into the end of the week as the storm finally heads east. Another weaker front brings scattered showers Sunday, but next week is looking drier. Temperatures aren't looking too bad overall, staying seasonal before falling back a bit into next week.