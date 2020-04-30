Flood Warning until FRI 4:15 AM EDT

Flood Warning until FRI 4:15 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Broome County
…A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR
SOUTHWESTERN BROOME…SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA…NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA
AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES…
At 1047 PM EDT, reporting gauge at Choconut Creek in Choconut
indicated flooding with a stage near 9 feet. At 9.5 feet, flooding
of properties and homes increases on Richards Ave., Kintner Estates,
Glenwood Road, Coleman Street, West Hill Road, Grand Ave., and
Sunset Ave. The creek continues to rise rapidly, however, rainfall
is coming to end and waters should crest in the next couple of
hours. Several other small streams and creeks are also likely to go
to flood in the warned area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Owego, Little Meadows,
Friendsville, Apalachin, Warren Center and Tioga Terrace.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
&&