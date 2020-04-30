Flood Warning until FRI 4:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR

SOUTHWESTERN BROOME…SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA…NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA

AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES…

At 1047 PM EDT, reporting gauge at Choconut Creek in Choconut

indicated flooding with a stage near 9 feet. At 9.5 feet, flooding

of properties and homes increases on Richards Ave., Kintner Estates,

Glenwood Road, Coleman Street, West Hill Road, Grand Ave., and

Sunset Ave. The creek continues to rise rapidly, however, rainfall

is coming to end and waters should crest in the next couple of

hours. Several other small streams and creeks are also likely to go

to flood in the warned area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Owego, Little Meadows,

Friendsville, Apalachin, Warren Center and Tioga Terrace.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

