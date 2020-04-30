Flood Warning from THU 4:47 PM EDT until THU 10:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Schuyler County in central New York…

Chemung County in central New York…

Steuben County in central New York…

Western Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1045 PM EDT Thursday.

* At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause

flooding. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen and an

additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected this evening. There

have already been reports of minor flooding of roads in some

areas, and as rainfall continues this evening, expect water to

continue to rise.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chemung, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Bath,

Hector, Elmira Heights and Campbell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&