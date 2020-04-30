Flood Warning from THU 4:47 PM EDT until THU 10:45 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Schuyler County in central New York…
Chemung County in central New York…
Steuben County in central New York…
Western Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 1045 PM EDT Thursday.
* At 439 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause
flooding. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen and an
additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected this evening. There
have already been reports of minor flooding of roads in some
areas, and as rainfall continues this evening, expect water to
continue to rise.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chemung, Elmira, Corning, Southport, Big Flats, Horseheads, Bath,
Hector, Elmira Heights and Campbell.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
