Flood Warning from THU 5:43 PM EDT until THU 8:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…

* Until 830 PM EDT.

* At 536 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that heavy rain was falling over the area, and numerous small

streams are nearing bankfull. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has

already fallen over parts of Tioga county today, and an additional

one half inch of rain is likely through early this evening. This

heavy rain will cause flooding of small streams and adjacent

low-lying areas and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield,

Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison

State Park, Ogdensburg, Tioga, Knoxville, Roseville, Osceola, Tioga

Junction and Mansfield University.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

&&