Flood Warning from THU 5:43 PM EDT until THU 8:30 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA
Tioga County
The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania…
* Until 830 PM EDT.
* At 536 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
that heavy rain was falling over the area, and numerous small
streams are nearing bankfull. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has
already fallen over parts of Tioga county today, and an additional
one half inch of rain is likely through early this evening. This
heavy rain will cause flooding of small streams and adjacent
low-lying areas and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Morris, Elkland, Blossburg, Westfield,
Gaines, Covington, Arnot, Millerton, Keeneyville, Leonard Harrison
State Park, Ogdensburg, Tioga, Knoxville, Roseville, Osceola, Tioga
Junction and Mansfield University.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
