Flood Warning from THU 8:19 PM EDT until FRI 2:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Eastern Seneca County in central New York…

Cayuga County in central New York…

Eastern Chemung County in central New York…

Tioga County in central New York…

Tompkins County in central New York…

Eastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Western Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 215 AM EDT.

* At 815 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported several creeks

overflowing their banks in Newfield, New York. The warned area has

received over an inch of rainfall and moderate to heavy rain

continues to push into the area, with an additional inch of rain

expected through midnight.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Ithaca, Auburn, Barton, Sayre, Newfield, Waverly, Owego, Owasco,

Cayuga Heights and Sennett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

&&