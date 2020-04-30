Flood Watch from THU 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

The Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,

Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, and Tioga. In

northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne,

Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna, and

Wyoming.

* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Friday afternoon

* Heavy rain of 1.50 to 3.0 inches Thursday through Thursday

night will result in significant rises on area rivers. Minor

flooding of some main stem rivers may occur Thursday night

into Friday.

* High rainfall rates Thursday afternoon into Thursday night

could also lead to localized flash flooding, especially urban

and poor drainage areas as well as creeks and small streams.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&