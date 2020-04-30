Garnar to expand contact-tracing team to 60 workers

Broome County April 30 coronavirus update

Contact tracing

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced he will be doubling the amount of contact-tracing employees in Broome County.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in order for a county to reopen, it will need 30 contact tracers per 100,000 people.

Broome County has about 200,000 residents.

Garnar's current team has 30 employees. He says he will take county employees and make them contact tracers to create a team of 60 people.

He says the Broome County Department of Health will train the county employees to become contact tracers.

Coronavirus numbers

One more person has died from the coronavirus in Broome County. As of April 30, the death toll is at 22.

There are 92 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County. 171 people have recovered from the virus.

