Golfers missing out on ‘community tournament’ with DICK’s Open cancellation

HORSEHEADS (WBNG) -- Throughout the years, professional golfers have praised the DICK's Sporting Goods Open Tournament as one of the highlights on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

Horseheads native and two-time B.C. Open champion Joey Sindelar is a fan favorite at the event, and has only missed two tours at En-Joie since the early 1980's.

Sindelar said it was surreal to see the coronavirus pandemic unfold and see its impact on the sports world, but said the reality is the sporting world wouldn't be ready for big events.

Sindelar referred to the DICK's Open as the tour's "community tournament," and said it would have made no sense to have it without fans. Sindelar said the DICK's Open organizers came to a really tough, but great conclusion.

"The whole community should know, these players are coming here, I mean they have to take weeks off during the year, nobody plays every event and if you look at who comes, they are not electing to take this tournament off. They love coming, they love the easiness and the ease of the tournament, and the golf course has turned into a complete gem the condition, so for a million reasons we're heartbroken, to not be here, to be coming this year."

Sindelar has been battling a back injury, and did not golf on any of the tours that took place prior to the pandemic. Sindelar says he is working toward getting healthy and is hopeful he can return to the tour at some point this year.

