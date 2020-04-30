Heavy rain tapers and flash flood threat ends early tonight

Tonight: Heavy rain possible early. Flash flooding still possible in the heaviest rainfall. Rain intensity/coverage tapers into the overnight. Wind: SE->N 5-10 Low: 46-52

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rivers rise, may reach MINOR flood stage in a couple locations. Most areas do not even reach MINOR flood stage. MAJOR flooding will not occur. 40% chance of rain. Total rain range by Friday afternoon: 0.33-2.0” with up to 2.5” possible in few isolated spots. High: 57-62

Friday Night: 30% chance of showers. Wind: NW 7-15G20 Low: 37-42





Forecast Discussion:

Low pressure will slowly slide through the area tonight. The rain will taper in intensity and coverage from west to east into the overnight. Flash flooding is possible inside the most intense rain bands through about 1am. Lows range in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Rainfall totals will range from 1-2” with up to 2.5” west of Binghamton to as much as 1.5” near Binghamton and southeast. Places northeast through Chenango, northern Delaware and Otsego may see ‘rain shadowing’ meaning terrain keeps rainfall totals a bit lower than everywhere else. Rainfall in these areas should be less than 1” for most.

Significant river flooding in NOT expected at this time. By significant we mean MODERATE or MAJOR flood stage being reached. A few locations, pending exact location of the higher rainfall totals, could make it into MINOR. Rivers will peak Friday afternoon through Saturday morning then slowly fall through the weekend.

Wraparound moisture behind the departing storm Friday keeps showers in the forecast. Highs stay in the mid to upper 50s. The chance of rain is 40%.

Weak high pressure tries to build in Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Sun and clouds are expected. Sunday turns partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. If more sun develops, highs will have no problem reaching 70. Next Monday looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. A few showers are possible northeast.

Tuesday through Thursday looks quiet with a bit of a cooler trend. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with a mainly dry period expected.