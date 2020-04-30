Little League World Series canceled due to COVID-19

(WBNG) -- The Little League World Series has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first time the Little League World Series has been canceled since it began in 1947.

Little League has canceled the 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments: https://t.co/rXGZk9h8pk #LLWS pic.twitter.com/hy43FNLiLD — Little League (@LittleLeague) April 30, 2020

Little League International also canceled its regional tournaments.

Individual states sill have flexibility. Maine-Endwell Little League President Joe Chesna said there is still a chance for a local season.

Maine-Endwell won the Little League World Series in 2016.