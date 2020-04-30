Little League World Series canceled due to COVID-19

Little League World Series canceled due to COVID-19Updated
(WBNG) -- The Little League World Series has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the first time the Little League World Series has been canceled since it began in 1947.
Little League International also canceled its regional tournaments.
Individual states sill have flexibility. Maine-Endwell Little League President Joe Chesna said there is still a chance for a local season.
Maine-Endwell won the Little League World Series in 2016.