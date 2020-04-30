Police: search for missing Bradford County woman

(WBNG)- Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman out of Bradford County.

Police say 22 year-old Heidi Lutz has been missing since April 24 and was last seen at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the area of Wyalusing New Albany Road Terry Township.

Lutz is described to be 5 foot 4 inches, 135 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Lutz is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black shirt, black pants and gray sneakers.

Police say they believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with any information should contact police immediately by calling 911 or Pennsylvania State Police Towanda at 570-265-2186.