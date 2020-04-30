River Flood Warning from THU 11:22 PM EDT until SAT 3:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton New York has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.

* From this evening until Friday afternoon.

* At 9 PM Thursday the stage was 383.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage by 11 PM Thursday

and crest near 383.6 feet around 2 AM Friday. The river will fall below flood

stage after 3 AM Friday.

* Impact…At 383.5 feet…Flooding is likely along low lying streets and parking

lots nearest the shore.

&&