River Flood Warning from THU 11:22 PM EDT until SAT 3:30 PM EDT

River Flood Warning from THU 11:22 PM EDT until SAT 3:30 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tompkins County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton New York has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.
* From this evening until Friday afternoon.
* At 9 PM Thursday the stage was 383.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage by 11 PM Thursday
and crest near 383.6 feet around 2 AM Friday. The river will fall below flood
stage after 3 AM Friday.
* Impact…At 383.5 feet…Flooding is likely along low lying streets and parking
lots nearest the shore.
&&