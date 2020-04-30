Tips from local teachers on distance learning

(WBNG) -- Three local teachers discuss the challenges they've seen parents face while teaching from home during the pandemic, how to overcome them, and tracking progress while distance learning.

Keeping students engaged and focused, keeping track of everything if a parent has multiple students in the household, understanding new technology, knowing all of the curriculum, and balancing your career from home are just a few of the many challenges that three teachers at Chenango Valley Middle School, Carrie Broughton, Megan Mullins, and Elizabeth Wood, have seen parents deal with during the pandemic.

All three agree that there are solutions to each issue, but they stress that being kind to yourself and your children is the most important solution. Setting up schedules and routines with families, constant communication between children, teachers, and parents, and utilizing different materials that are offered in different formats will help overcome most of the difficulties of keeping children engaged, on track, and organized from home, they say.

A big worry for parents right now is being able to monitor children's progress and ensure that they don't fall behind. "Know that what we're teaching right now is big picture material," Broughton says. "To help them finish the school year and be ready for the next year."

"One of the silver linings of the situation we're in is that we can find authentic ways to learn with our kids," Wood says. "You can learn how to cook or do laundry, play board games, get outside, go for a hike... there are so many opportunities that we now have time for that is not all being attached to a computer and doing online lessons."