When Broome County will be back open for business

(WBNG) -- On Thursday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gave 12 News the first look at when the county will reopen.

While the final decision is up to New York State, there are preparations to be made before so counties across the state can be ready.

Garnar said he is hopeful most businesses will reopen on May 15. That's the day governor Andrew Cuomo's New York on Pause initiative will end. The governor has said construction and manufacturing are some of the industries that will return first.

The county executive said by preparing as much as possible, he wants to bring business back to normal.

"Most of our businesses, in fact if not all of them, could start May 15th if we are all able to adhere to these guidelines that the state has put out for us," Garnar told 12 News Thursday. "I think all businesses could open."

Garnar said those guidelines are part of a twelve point plan the state has developed to prepare counties to reopen. He says there will be limits in place to start, such as restaurants only opening at fifty percent capacity to begin.