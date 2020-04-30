Why it could be harder to get child care services when the economy reopens

(WBNG) -- Before the pandemic hit, the Southern Tier was already seeing a child care crisis and now, officials worry about more problems when the economy reopens.

After the Future Faces day care center and the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome closed down within months of each other, they added to a list of centers closing across the Southern Tier for the past decade.

Director of Child Resource and Referral at Family Enrichment Network, Jennifer Perney, says recent numbers show that 37 percent of centers in Broome County closed along with 31 percent in Chenango County.

"We're still going to have the same issue then that we had pre-pandemic with not enough child care slots to meet working families in our area and the financial struggling of child care programs," said Perney.

Perney says this could make it harder for families to get slots, since finances will make it more difficult for centers to keep prices at a reasonable cost.

12 News reached out to the Office of Child and Family Services about how it is working with centers throughout the state. It sent this statement to 12 News:

"New York State recognizes the vitally important role of child care providers in reopening the state economy, and has been working with local Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies and school districts to pair essential workers with continuing child care. Governor Cuomo recently directed $30 million in federal CARES funding to support child care for qualifying families of essential workers, so they can continue to work without worrying about paying for child care, and the purchasing of masks, gloves, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and food. Funding will also support the recovery and reopening of child care programs impacted by COVID-19."

Perney says once things begin to resume to normal, she plans on continuing her work with Broome County Executive Jason Garnar on an initiative to help fund for child care in the area.

