WBNG -- Action for Older Persons (AOP) offers free, unbiased one-on-one Medicare insurance counseling.

AOP provides individuals with information to help select the Medicare plan best fit for them based on their health needs and prescription drugs. Normally, AOP sees clients in person at their offices in Vestal, but right now, they provide the same services over the phone.

Call 607-722-1251, visit their facebook page "Action for Older Persons", or visit their website here.