Beautiful conditions expected to kick off the weekend

Tonight: Gradually clearing skies, turning partly cloudy. Winds: NW 4-8 mph, Low: 39 (35-42)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph, High: 63 (60-66)

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of isolated showers. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, Low: 48 (45-50)

Forecast Discussion

It was certainly like a hose on full blast out there last night in some locations, as the rain came down hard and didn't let up for several hours. Thankfully enough, there weren't an excessive amounts of reports that came in about flooding, as thus far the rivers and ground has been able to handle a good portion of what fell. Today's conditions have also helped a bit, with drier conditions for the areas that were hardest hit last night. Some showers are lingering to the east in the Catskills, but these should dissipate this evening, and skies are expected to clear out tonight finally. We'll see partly cloudy, calm, and cooler conditions toward morning, with lows into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Our weekend weather starts out amazing, with sunshine mixed with some clouds and warmer temperatures through Saturday, we're looking at mostly middle 60's for highs. So, if you want to get outside for a little while, tomorrow is certainly your day. On Saturday night, a weak disturbance drops through the Great Lakes and into the Northeast, leading to isolated showers overnight and into Sunday morning. We are still likely to see plenty of dry time and even some sunshine for Sunday, but the slight rain chance will linger until this weak disturbance heads east on Sunday night. Even warmer still to end the weekend, with upper 60's and even a few lower 70's possible, not too bad!

The extended forecast through next week is actually panning out in our favor for once as well. The overall pattern will keep the storm path far enough to our south where we'll have a couple of days with minor rain chances, but otherwise we're finally going to be getting lots of dry time. Starting Monday and Tuesday, we'll see partly cloudy skies with a little drop in temperatures behind Sunday's low. Highs will only be in the 50's, with overnight lows down into the 30's. Frost is going to be possible during these overnights, so this will be something to watch for if you already have plants outside. From there, Wednesday and Friday are the two days when weak disturbances pass south of us, so increased cloud cover and spotty showers could be seen. Otherwise, continued temperatures in the 50's with lows in the upper 30's to lower 40's will be the play towards the end of next week.