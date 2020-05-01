BREAKING UPDATE: Binghamton Police find suspect involved in bank robbery

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department Patrol Division found the suspect involved in a robbery on Friday morning.

The police department says 28-year-old Joshua Covey has been charged with robbery in the third degree.

The Patrol Division responded to a call from the Peoples Security Bank at 273 Main St. for reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers were told that an employee had left the bank to get mail when a white male entered through the unlocked door.

Police say once the man entered the bank, Covey demanded money and was given an undisclosed amount by a bank employee.

Police officials say the preliminary investigation revealed that the bank employees knew the suspect, and the bank was closed to the public.

The police department says Covey was located at his residence on Hazel St. by patrol officers minutes after the robbery occurred. They also say Covey was taken into custody without incident.

Binghamton Police Detectives executed a search warrant in Covey's home and the money taken from the bank was recovered.