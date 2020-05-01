Elmira will reopen city buildings for appointments only

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Starting Monday, the City of Elmira will reopen and conduct business by appointment only.

City officials are encouraging residents to conduct business over the phone or online rather than by appointment to limit in-person interactions.

They also say they City's sanitation pickup will not change, and garbage will be picked up according to the regular schedule.

Here is a list of the City Offices and their phone numbers:

Animal Shelter 737-5767

Assessor 737-5670

Buildings and Grounds 737-5751

Chamberlain 737-5662

City Clerk 737-5672

City Manager/Mayor 737-5644

Code Enforcement 737-5718

Community Development 737-5691

Fire Non-Emergency 737-5714

Police Non-Emergency 735-8600

Public Records 737-5632

Public Works 737-5750