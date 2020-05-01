Elmira will reopen city buildings for appointments only
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Starting Monday, the City of Elmira will reopen and conduct business by appointment only.
The City of Elmira will reopen on Monday, May 4, but residents seeking to conduct business must call ahead. The city says any person not wearing a mask or face covering will be allowed in any city building.
City officials are encouraging residents to conduct business over the phone or online rather than by appointment to limit in-person interactions.
They also say they City's sanitation pickup will not change, and garbage will be picked up according to the regular schedule.
Here is a list of the City Offices and their phone numbers:
Animal Shelter 737-5767
Assessor 737-5670
Buildings and Grounds 737-5751
Chamberlain 737-5662
City Clerk 737-5672
City Manager/Mayor 737-5644
Code Enforcement 737-5718
Community Development 737-5691
Fire Non-Emergency 737-5714
Police Non-Emergency 735-8600
Public Records 737-5632
Public Works 737-5750