Flood Warning until FRI 4:15 AM EDT

Flood Warning until FRI 4:15 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR
SOUTHWESTERN BROOME…SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA…NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA
AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES…
At 152 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has ended.
However, area creeks remain high. Choconut Creek in Choconut is
receding yet still elevated, while Owego Creek is also high yet is
likely to crest short of flood stage.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Vestal, Endicott, Owego, Little Meadows, Vestal Center, Apalachin,
Tioga Terrace, Campville and Endwell.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
