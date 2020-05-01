Flood Warning until FRI 4:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM EDT FOR

SOUTHWESTERN BROOME…SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA…NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA

AND NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD COUNTIES…

At 152 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has ended.

However, area creeks remain high. Choconut Creek in Choconut is

receding yet still elevated, while Owego Creek is also high yet is

likely to crest short of flood stage.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Vestal, Endicott, Owego, Little Meadows, Vestal Center, Apalachin,

Tioga Terrace, Campville and Endwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

&&