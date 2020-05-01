Flood Warning until FRI 1:45 AM EDT

Flood Warning until FRI 1:45 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR
WESTERN BRADFORD COUNTY…
At 1240 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heavy rain has not
left the area, though creeks are still elevated. Though creeks are
receding, some roads may still have standing water, while other
roads that were flooded earlier may still have debris. Use extreme
caution and heed all road closures. Do not drive through flooded
roads.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chemung, Ridgebury, Canton, West Franklin, Troy, Springfield, West
Burlington, Overton, Sylvania and Alba.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&