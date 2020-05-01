Flood Warning until FRI 1:45 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR

WESTERN BRADFORD COUNTY…

At 1240 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that the heavy rain has not

left the area, though creeks are still elevated. Though creeks are

receding, some roads may still have standing water, while other

roads that were flooded earlier may still have debris. Use extreme

caution and heed all road closures. Do not drive through flooded

roads.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chemung, Ridgebury, Canton, West Franklin, Troy, Springfield, West

Burlington, Overton, Sylvania and Alba.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&