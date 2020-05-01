Garnar lifts unnecessary travel order

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that he lifted unnecessary travel order on Friday.

County Executive Garnar said the order has been in place since Tuesday, March 17. While the order has been lifted, Garnar is advising residents to stay at home as much as possible.

Garnar also talked about the reopening plan. He said he is confident the plan will be ready in 10 days.

Additionally, Garnar says county buildings are open as of Friday and all visitors must wear a face mask or cover.

For more information visit the Broome County coronavirus website.