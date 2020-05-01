Governor Cuomo addresses mental health concerns across the state

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed mental health and domestic violence in his coronavirus briefing on Friday.

Governor Cuomo said there has been a dramatic increase in domestic violence and mental health hotline calls. Cuomo also said that people should not hesitate to use this resource and take advantage.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo said they are concerned about frontline workers because of the stress they are under. Cuomo announced that the state is partnering with the Kate Spade New York Foundation and Crisis Text Line to provide 24/7 emotional support services for health care workers.

Health care workers can text NYFRONTLINE to 741-741 to access the service.

The New York State Emotional Support Helpline is 1 (844) 863-9314

Text the New York State Domestic Violence helpline at 1 (844) 997-2121

For more COVID-19 mental health resources click here.