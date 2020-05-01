Here’s what you need to make essential DMV transactions from home

(WBNG) -- Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko wants to remind residents that while the DMV is closed as per Governor Cuomo's executive order, they are still processing many essential transactions by mail.

County Clerk Mihalko said he received many calls and emails from residents regarding registration for recently purchased vehicles.

Mihalko wants to remind residents that registration for new vehicles can be processed by mail in addition to plate surrenders, registration renewals, plate transfers, and duplicate registrations and titles.

For new registrations, customers must provide a self-addressed, prepaid UPS or FedEx return envelope for license plate returns. A Vehicle Registration/Title Application (MV-82 form) and a DFT-902 form must be filled out and mailed to process a customer's registration.

In addition to those forms, proof of insurance, a copy of the original title, a prepaid return envelope and a check made payable to the Broome County Clerk's Office must be included.

Additionally, Mihalko said customers should include their phone number on the check or a separate piece of paper in case a staff member has questions or if there is a problem.

Mihalko said once the DMV has completed the transaction, a receipt will be mailed to the customer.

The DMV's mailing address is as follows:

Broome County DMV

81 Chenango Street

Binghamton, NY 13901

Contact the County Clerk at Clerkinfo@broomecounty.us if you have any questions.