Lingering showers

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.25” 40% High 58 (56-60) Wind NW 5-15 G20

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, turning partly cloudy. Low 38 (36-42) Wind NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60 (58-62) Wind NW 5-10 mph

The steadier rain is gone, but at the upper level low/trof moves through, we'll have clouds and showers. Skies will go from mostly to partly cloudy tonight.

Seasonable for the weekend. Saturday will be very nice with partly cloudy and seasonable temperatures. A cold front will give us a slight chance of showers Sunday.

A few showers will linger into Monday. We will be cooler Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s.

