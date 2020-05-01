Local Little League hopeful they can get the ball rolling

TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The Little League World Series may be canceled, but there is still hope for a local season to be played.

Maine-Endwell Little League President Joe Chesna says while the World Series and regional tournaments are canceled, the decision to have a regular season is up to individual states.

Chesna said based on the information he's read, his understanding is if we reach a "Phase Two" level of reopening, recreational sports would be able to open.

Originally, Chesna said they were hopeful for a June 1 or June 15 opening date, but with the announcement schools across the state will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, Chesna said it may be pushed back.

If there is a season, the league is working to implement new policies to keep the kids safe.

"We're looking at changing our game times to not have as much overlap, different options to have the kids outside the dugout, catchers being more removed from home plate, maybe they have to bat with a mask on."

Chesna also said they were exploring a phone app so parents can live stream games, rather than attend in person.

Chesna called the cancellation of the Little League World Series disappointing, but added playing any type of season would be a win.

Jude Abbadessa is a sophomore at Union-Endicott High School, and was a member of the 2016 Maine-Endwell Little League championship team.

Jude said being part of that experience changed his life, and it wasn't just winning that brought he and the team together.

"I was just talking with my brother yesterday when I heard the news. I was like 'imagine if I never won the Little League World Series. I'd be a different person, I'd have different friends. I'd have a different outlook on life and baseball."

While the waiting game to play baseball continues, Jude has advice for the young boys and girls hopeful they can have a season.

"Keep working hard. It's a minor setback for a major recovery. Instead of looking for the Little League World Series, strive for the College World Series, Major League World Series. Hit off a tee in your garage, set up a net, keep throwing. Don't let this make you a worse player, get better."

