Matthews Subaru donates to Broome County Humane Society

(WBNG)- Matthews Subaru has donate over $17,000 through the 'Share the Love' initiative.

According to a press release, on Wednesday they presented a check to the Broome County Humane Society to help take care of the facility and animals.

The check was from their 'Share the Love' intitative that went from November 2019 through January 2020 and let customers donate $250, for every new Subaru sold, to either Make-A-Wish, National Parks Foundation, Wheels of America and ASPCA.

Dealers were given the opportunity to apply for a 5th local charity and Matthews Subaru chose the Broome County Humane Society for a sixth year in a row. With this year's donation of $17,017, Matthews has now donated a total of $110, 319.

In a press release statement, Matthews Subaru General Manager Mike VanBrunt said,

“We appreciate the great work the BC Humane Society does. With Subaru’s being ‘Dog Tested-Dog Approved’, it’s a natural partnership and our customers love that they can be a part of a solution to find homes for these animals. In the end it’s our customers who make this possible and we are very thankful!”