Protestors take to downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) – Dozens of people gathered outside of Binghamton City Hall, protesting the mandates and rules put in place throughout the county and state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest was organized by Christopher Davis, who has been a resident of Broome County his entire life, and hoped the protest would inspire people to voice their opinions.

“The humans that live in New York should be able to make their own wise decisions,” Davis said. “My hope and my aim is that these people would raise their voice and make sure that they're not being silenced.”

Barbara Wunderlich is from Elmira and participated in the protest today as she is looking to return to her job in science and technology in Corning.

“I want to go back to work. My freedoms were taken away,” Wunderlich said. “It's been hard because we've been sitting here for five weeks trying to get unemployment, and the state is just in gridlock.”

Wunderlich also expressed concern for areas like hers.

“Upstate is different. We're not [New York] city. We are a region. We'll stay in recession for years after this blows away,” she said.

Davis believes the classification of essential and non-essential businesses has created a divide in the community, and that for some families, a job is essential no matter what it is.

“I'm not anymore essential than you or any other person that is trying to feed their family,” Davis said. “If people can’t feed their families, then their job is essential.”

Some protestors could be seen not wearing masks and not following social distancing recommendations set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wearing masks in public when you cannot maintain social distance is a mandate from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Davis says it’s up to people to decide what’s best for their own health.

The organizer hoping local leaders listen and make changes.

“I want the legislators to know that Binghamton has a voice. These people have a voice, and if they're not going to listen, then we're going to be out here every week,” Davis said.

