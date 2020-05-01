River Flood Warning until MON 8:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tompkins County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Cayuga Lake At Ithaca.

* Until Sunday morning.

* At 2 AM Friday the stage was 383.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 383.5 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The lake is now cresting near 383.9 feet and will slowly fall to below flood stage after 8 PM Saturday.

* Impact…At 383.5 feet…Flooding is likely along low lying streets and parking

lots nearest the shore. At 384.0 feet…Flooding impacts Stewart Park and Allan H. Treman State Park. Water will impact the Titus Towers area along Route 13. About 15 houses near the lake shore in Ulysses, Trumansburg and Lansing areas may

flood.

&&