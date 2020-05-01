Sidney Central School District receives food donations

SIDNEY (WBNG)- The Sidney Central School District received many food donations on Thursday for their school meal program.

According to their Facebook page, they say that three area companies, including Chobani, Saputo Dairy in Delhi and Frito Lay donated different items.

Chobani delivered many cases of yogurt, Saputo Dairy donated 500 half-gallons of milk and 500 whipped creams and Frito Lay delivered pallets of chips to Boces which Sidney received an allocation of meals from.

They say that next week, they will be delivering 5,080 meals to the school community.