Southern Tier Tuesdays: St. Cyril

(WBNG) -- This week's winner of Southern Tier Tuesday's two thousand dollar grant is St. Cyril's Church free bag lunch program.

The program began three years ago in an effort to do outreach to the local community as one day a week giving out one meal per bag and has grown to two days a week with two meals per bag. Free bag lunches are given out on Mondays and Wednesdays every week which consist of two sandwiches, a bottle of water, and a small bag of snacks.

They now give out a total of 200 lunches per week and this grant from Upstate Shredding will enable their ministry to continue to provide these free meals. St. Cyril accepts monetary donations as well as donations of bottled water, peanut butter, jelly, and small bags of snacks.

Parish Office: (607) 724-1372

Website: Www.sscyrilandmethod.org