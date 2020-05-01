Susquehanna Valley honors senior class of 2020

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- School officials from the Susquehanna Valley High School worked on a project Friday morning to honor their senior class of 2020.

Banners were made for each senior. On the banner was their class portrait, their name and a honor line that read "Class of 2020."

School officials tell 12 News that they wanted to do something nice to let the seniors know they are thinking about them.

"We know that this time is especially difficult for them as this time in a seniors year has so many memorable and important aspects to it, and being home during this time they are missing out on those things." said Natalie Brubaker the Assistant Superintendent for SV.

Most of the school districts in the area are working on special projects to honor the class of 2020.