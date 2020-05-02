A pleasant day

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Increasing afternoon clouds. High 64 (60-66) Wind W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10” 30% Low 48 (46-52) Wind SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 68 Wind W 5-10 mph

After a couple wet days, today will be very pleasant. Partly cloudy skies with temperatures a few degrees above average. As a couple fronts approach, clouds will increase through the afternoon. Showers will hold off until tonight.

More good news. The showers move out early Sunday leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs near 70. A cold front will give us some showers Sunday night and into Monday. Cooler weather will follow.

I'm going to say a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the forecast with temperatures running 5-10 degrees below average.

