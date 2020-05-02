Binghamton residents help improve community with some spring cleaning

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Saturday, a group of Binghamton residents spent time picking up trash off the streets to help improve their community.

The event was organized by Sophia Resciniti.

"There's nothing that feels good about driving down a street in your community and seeing it littered," said Resciniti.

She was able to get over 30 people involved in the Facebook group and on the Saturday they went to work.

"It's about having cleaner neighborhoods, when it's cleaner, it's safer," said Resciniti.

One of the participants was eight-year-old, Sophia Papastratis, who helped pick up garbage on the west side of Binghamton.

"If garbage gets dropped on the earth it's everybody's job to clean it up," said Papastratis.

"It's never too early, she's very aware of the importance of keeping earth clean," said Resciniti.

The two tell 12 News they were happy to do their part, while enjoying a nice day in their neighborhood.

